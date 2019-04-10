3 Youngstown CEO candidates interviewed in executive session

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown’s Academic Distress Commission interviewed three candidates for the chief executive officer position over Youngstown City Schools this evening.

The candidates were selected by search firm Finding Leaders of Sagamore Hills, Ohio. The district paid the firm $23,000 to conduct the search for CEO Krish Mohip’s replacement.

These candidates were interviewed – Marion Smith, executive director of learning improvement, Kent Schools, Kent, Wash.; Andrew Tommelleo, state support team, Mahoning County Educational Service Center; and Donetrus Hill, high-school principal, Dayton City Schools.

The interviews took place in an executive session, and The Vindicator was not allowed in.

Three other candidates will be interviewed Thursday.

