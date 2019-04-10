YSU students want women's center

YOUNGSTOWN — More than 700 Youngstown State University students signed a petition in favor of a women’s center on campus.

Students hosted a pop-up women’s center this afternoon at Kilcawley Center to inform others about what a women’s center is for and why YSU needs one.

The center, explained student Rachel Evans, provides gender resources and answers to sensitive questions, sexual-assault resources and more.

“Just today we had someone ask us because they didn’t understand what consent entails,” she said. “We want and need this.”

