Technology changing the United Way's business model, speaker says

POLAND — Globalization, migration, demographics and technology are changing the way United Way organizations in the Mahoning Valley, the United States and across the world are doing business.

“We have to adapt,” said Mary Sellers, U.S. president of the United Way Worldwide and keynote speaker at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s 2019 annual meeting today.

Nearly 500 attended the session hosted at The Lake Club and sponsored by Chemical Bank.

People are migrating from rural to urban areas, primarily for economic opportunities, causing some communities to lose population and others to grow who may not have the resources to provide needed services, Sellers said.

