Sub shop raises $5K for charity

BOARDMAN

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Boardman raised $5,545 as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving event. The money will go to Project MKC – Making Kids Count.

Nationwide, the sandwich company raised $7.3 million for charities.

Raising funds for autism programs

WARREN

Covelli Enterprises, the Rich Center for Autism at Youngstown State University and Potential Development are partnering during Autism Awareness month to raise money for programs that help families in the Mahoning Valley.

Through Sunday, 100 percent of the proceeds from Pieces of Hope for Autism cookie sales will be donated to the Rich Center and Potential Development. The cookies will be sold in all cafes in the Mahoning Valley and Hermitage, Pa.

Since March, Panera Bread also has been collecting Community Breadbox donations at its registers to raise additional funds for both schools. Panera will continue its collection through May.

Gas prices rise

The national average price of gasoline is up for the eighth-straight week, rising 4.8 cents in the past week to $2.75 per gallon. The average price of diesel rose 1 cent to $3.03 per gallon.

The increases have been most significant along the West Coast, as refinery outages in California have resulted in a $4 statewide average for the week.

Burgan Real Estate sees best 1st quarter

YOUNGSTOWN

Burgan Real Estate closed its first quarter 29 percent above last year’s first-quarter earnings, making it the best first-quarter performance in the company’s history.

The company finished with 168 units sold totally over $19 million in volume.

The company also celebrated its sales with an awards banquet for its agents.

Networking events

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is hosting four free networking events that are open to the public between today and May 15.

The lunches are today at Coaches Burger Bar in Austintown from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; April 18 at Leo’s Ristorante in Warren from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 7 at Trumbull Country Club in Warren from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and May 15 at Honey Baked Ham in Boardman from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There also will be a mentoring and coaching event featuring Scott Couchenour, the executive coach of Serving Strong Enterprises, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday.

The mentoring and coaching session is $25 for members and $40 for non-members.

Pop-Up Market

Concept Studio, 217 W. Federal St., downtown Youngstown, is hosting a Spring Pop-Up Market today through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is free.

The event will feature offerings from Branch Street Coffee, Blush Boutique, food from Kabocha Concept, Charm House Decor and a “build-your-own-bouquet” stand with proceeds benefiting Youngstown CityScape.

Staff report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.660.11

Aqua America, .20 36.31‚àí0.45

Avalon Holdings,2.520.005

Chemical Bank, .2843.730.01

Community Health Sys, .213.69‚àí0.05

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.00‚àí0.75

Farmers Nat., .0714.02‚àí0.035

First Energy, .36 40.42‚àí0.55

Fifth/Third, .1626.870.18

FNB Corp., .1211.340.00

General Motors, .3839.06 0.12

General Electric, .129.49‚àí0.52

Huntington Bank, .11 13.400.09

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.650.34

Key Corp, .1116.53‚àí0.06

Macy’s, .38 25.660.17

Parker Hannifin, .76184.561.16

PNC, .75128.240.33

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88183.47‚àí1.33

Stoneridge30.750.07

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.43‚àí0.02

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.