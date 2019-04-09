BREAKING: Woman shot at Kendis Circle apartment complex

Special meeting set in Niles


April 9, 2019 at 9:37a.m.

NILES

The Niles City Schools board of education will have a special meeting to approve tentative agreements, contracts and other business at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

