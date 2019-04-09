Person shot dead on Tod Avenue in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Tod Avenue.
A body is lying in the yard of a home. A witness said the person was shot in the chest.
Several witnesses described hearing gunfire and a car speeding down the road where the shots were coming from.
A pickup driving east down the street appeared to he caught in the cross fire. A window is shattered and it received damage to the drivers side.
Officers have taped off several streets as a crime scene.
Police have placed 40 shell casings in the street starting at a vacant lot just before 163 Tod Ave. The evidence markers continue east down the street to a home in the 130s.
A representative from the Mahoning County Coroners Office has also just arrived.
This is the second shooting today.
