Pedestrian dies after being struck in Southington

SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Southington pedestrian who was hit by a pickup truck on Helsely Fusselman Road at 4:50 p.m. Monday has died, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Kathleen Westenfelder, 65, was walking west near Braceville Robinson Road. She was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center and later transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where she died.

William F. Dally, 69, of Southington was driving east east on Helsely Fusselman Road in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck Westenfelder, police said. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.