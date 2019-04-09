Police take guns in 3 incidents, look for leads in homicide

Patrol officers over the weekend arrested two men on weapons charges and one man on a charge of felonious assault, seizing guns in all three incidents.

Reports said officers found a loaded handgun in a car they pulled over for loud music about 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of South Avenue.

The driver, Phillip Clark, 31, of Kenmore Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail. Magistrate Anthony Sertick set his bond Monday at $15,000 on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle during his arraignment in municipal court.

The car was searched after Clark was taken into custody on two warrants as well as a charge of driving under suspension.

Also found in the car were a ski mask, dark pants and empty coin rolls. Reports said those items could be linked to a recent aggravated robbery in the area.

Bennie Lee Robinson, 26, of West LaClede Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault after he was arrested Saturday. Magistrate Sertick set his bond at $22,500.

Reports said officers were called about 11:25 a.m. Saturday to a home on Hilton Avenue for a report of gunfire, and a man told police he was shot at by his girlfriend’s former boyfriend.

Police found a car witnesses said was used in the shooting at Robinson’s home, but he refused to come out until police got inside and cleared the first floor.

It took a negotiator an hour to coax Robinson to give up, reports said.

Reports said officers found a pistol and rifle in an upstairs bedroom.

Reports said police found a handgun with an extended magazine after an officer answering a call on Powersdale Avenue about 5:40 p.m. Friday heard several gunshots.

Terry Luckey, 29, of Neilson Avenue, was arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm within city limits and child endangering. His bond was set at $28,000.

Officers found the gun behind the driver’s seat, reports said, and a passenger said Luckey had fired it, reports said. He was driving a car witnesses said was involved with the gunfire, reports said.

Luckey told police he bought the gun that day from “some kid” for $200, reports said.

He also is accused of firing the gun while a young child was with him.