Mom, passed out while 3 kids wait, jailed for drugs

YOUNGSTOWN

Police, investigating after three children could not be dropped off at their home Monday by a school bus, arrested their mother on a drug charge at the bus garage.

Photo Photo Jonnie Winslow

Officers were called about 5:45 p.m. to the Youngstown City Schools bus garage at 1500 Teamsters Drive after a 5-year-old and two 7-year-olds could not be dropped off at their home on the South Side because there was no adult there to greet them.

As officers were gathering information, reports said they were alerted that two women were passed out in a car in the parking lot. Police checked and found two women, including the mother of the children, Jonnie Winslow, 31, unconscious.

The two woke up after several attempts to revive them and both looked like they were under the influence of drugs, reports said. Both women told police they had recently taken methadone and witnesses told police they had been asleep in the car for at least a half hour.

When Winslow got out of the car to be examined by paramedics, officers found a bag of suspected methamphetamine. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be examined before being booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of drugs.

The driver was placed in a cruiser after she was examined then passed out in the cruiser. Reports said she was then also taken to St. Elizabeth. Because the keys were under the seat she could not be charged with physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, reports said.

The children were placed with a relative, reports said.