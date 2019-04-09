Mnuchin says he'll 'follow the law' on Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said today his department intends to "follow the law" and is reviewing a request by a top House Democrat to provide President Donald Trump's tax returns to lawmakers.

But in Capitol Hill appearances today, Mnuchin dodged answering whether he would comply with the request to supply Trump's tax returns by Wednesday, and he also said he has not promised to authorize the IRS to supply the returns.

"I have said we will comply with the law," Mnuchin told the House Financial Services Committee. "I have not made a comment one way or the other on whether we will provide the tax returns."

The head of the IRS, meanwhile, agreed with Democrats that it's primarily his decision to make – though he reports to Mnuchin. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told lawmakers that "we're working on" a response to a request from Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal.

"The decision is mine with the supervision of Treasury," Rettig said, adding he and Mnuchin have discussed who would handle the response but haven't reached a conclusion.

Mnuchin also revealed Treasury Department lawyers have talked to the White House counsel's office about the question of releasing Trump's returns, telling lawmakers the consultations occurred before the request arrived last week. Mnuchin said the conversations were "purely informational," and he has not been briefed on their content.

Mnuchin told a House panel he personally has not had any communications with the president or his top staff about the department's decision on whether to provide Trump's tax returns under a nearly century-old law that says the Treasury Department "shall furnish" them when requested by top lawmakers.