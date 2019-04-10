Man killed, woman wounded in separate city shootings

By JOE GORMAN

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Police recovered more than 50 shell casings Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left a man dead on the North Side and spawned at least two accidents.

The man was found about 2:25 p.m. underneath a shrub next to the front porch of a 135 Tod Lane home by officers responding to gunfire calls.

Witnesses said they heard several shots and saw the gunfire coming from a car driving down the street.

On Tod, a large crowd formed, blocking traffic, as police roped off the scene and began looking for shell casings. At least 40 evidence markers were placed in the street, making a trail heading east, starting at a vacant lot just before 163 Tod and stopping in the street in front of the home where the man was killed.

Two cars and a pickup truck also were in the crime scene. Two people in the pickup truck were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated, although Lt. Brian Welsh said he was not sure if their injuries were related to being in an accident or if they were injured in some other way.

Welsh said the people in the truck were innocent bystanders. The driver’s-side window and rear window of the truck were both shot out.

Two other vehicles were at the scene, and at least one was involved in the gunfire, Welsh said.

There were multiple weapons fired, but he was not sure if the victim was killed in an exchange of gunfire. Welsh said it was too early to say if the victim was the target of the shooting or if he had been hit by a stray bullet.

A home next door to where the victim was found was riddled by gunfire, and the window in the front door was shattered.

As Mahoning County Coroner’s office investigators arrived to take the body, a man in the crowd said the victim was his son and demanded to know why he was left where he was. Later, the victim’s mother showed up asking the same question. She later calmed down.

Police are waiting for the coroner’s office to identify the man.

The shooting was the second of the day. A woman was wounded about 11:50 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Kendis Circle on the East Side. She had been shot several times, police said.

Officers at the Kendis Circle scene collected several 9 mm shell casings, as well as empty shells from a shotgun. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police said her wounds were not life-threatening.

The North Side death is the city’s eighth homicide this year and second since Saturday, when a man was found shot to death about 11:15 p.m. in a car in the 200 block of Pasadena

Avenue on the South Side.

The coroner’s office Tuesday identified the man as Matt Green, 25. They did not provide an address for Green, but earlier this week police said Green was an area resident.

In 2018, Youngstown recorded 26 homicides. At this time last year, the city had five homicides.