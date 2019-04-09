Warren man indicted in woman’s shooting death at Hideaway Lounge

By Ed Runyan

WARREN

Ryan Daniels Sr., 28, of Bonnie Brae Avenue Southeast was indicted Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the Feb. 24 shooting death of Britney A. Mazanec near the Hideaway Lounge in Niles.

Daniels is indicted on reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter, both with specifications of using a gun, and possessing firearms in liquor-permit premises.

The reckless homicide and gun specification could lead to a prison sentence of up to eight years.

A Niles police detective testified at a preliminary hearing in Niles Municipal Court that he believes Daniels shot Mazanec accidentally as Daniels tried to get Mazanec’s attention in front of the tavern.

Mazanec, 33, of Niles, “brushed’ Daniels with her car and also struck another man as she was driving away after a fight involving Mazanec’s female friend and another woman at the Hideaway, Detective Tony Roberts testified.

He also testified Daniels had his gun in his hand when he struck the car’s window twice “in attempts to, I guess, get the driver’s attention.” But the second time he struck the window, the gun went off, striking Mazanec in the side of her chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mazanec’s friend apparently did not realize Mazanec had been shot because she told police Daniels had only “smashed out” the car’s front passenger window and that Maznec fell unconscious after that. The tavern closed last month because it lacked a valid liquor license.

The grand jury also indicted Alyssa Meckulch, 23, of Liberty Township on misdemeanor assault and remanded the case back to Niles Municipal Court in the Sept. 1, 2018, fight outside of the Bella Napoli Club on East Park Avenue in Niles that injured two women.

She was arraigned in Niles Municipal Court on Thursday on two counts of felonious assault in the case.

Cynthia L. Carroll Palmer, 69, of West Park Avenue in Niles also had been charged with two counts of felonious assault in the case, but the grand jury Monday refused to indict her.

A police report says a Niles woman, 63, lost consciousness and was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital because of the fight.