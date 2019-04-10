Judge rules against defense in Youngstown homicide case

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Anthony Donofrio ruled against two defense motions in an upcoming murder case this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Donofrio said prosecutors could use ballistic evidence collected in the murder of Rae’venna Faircloth-Thomas, who was found shot to death June 23, 2017, in an SUV on Oneta Street on the West Side.

The judge also ruled Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert can testify about cellphone evidence he collected in the crime, but prosecutors cannot designate him as an expert witness.

Charged with aggravated murder in the death of Faircloth-Thomas are Dashonti Baker and Barraya Hickson, both 26, both of Millet Avenue. Jury selection in this case is set to go forward Monday.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com