Court: Sciortino late on payments

Staff report

COLUMBUS

Former Mahoning County Auditor Michael V. Sciortino could be sent to collections for failing to pay $1,400 in court costs associated with the “indefinite” suspension of his law license in December.

A March 5 Ohio Supreme Court filing shows Sciortino passed a 90-day deadline to pay the costs. That certified letter gave him another 30 days to pay the balance or it would be sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for collection.

Sciortino and others received professional conduct penalties from the state’s high court in the fallout of the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption scandal.

Sciortino was convicted in February 2016 on counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and receiving or soliciting improper compensation related to the scandal.

In May of that year, he also was convicted of illegally using Mahoning County computers while serving as auditor.

The high court also suspended former county commissioner and Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally as well as Atty. Martin Yavorcik for their roles in the scandal.

Yavorcik’s law license has since been reinstated. McNally is working toward reinstatement.