Charity events

AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Chevrolet, a sponsor of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s Centennial Celebration, in March announced the winner of its Silverado Slam Dunk Sweepstakes. The 168 basketballs from that event, in partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods in Boardman, are being donated to children who are enrolled in the United Way’s Success After 6 program at Campbell Elementary School.

Success After 6 serves thousands of students and families at designated schools, offering various enrichment programs, tutoring, health screenings, food pantries, clothing drives and an after-school program.

Also, the dealership announced the first month’s winner of a monthly promotion where fans vote to award select United Way-affiliated charities $700 in total donations every month. For March, the Salvation Army of Mahoning County earned a $500 donation from the dealership, while the Jewish Community Center received a $200 donation.

Twenty charities, selected by the United Way, will be paired up and lobby for the most votes at www.GreenwoodChevrolet.com/vote during a given month this year. On Monday, the next two charities, Big Brother/Big Sister of the Mahoning Valley and ACLD Learning Center, will be open for people to vote.

Speed-camera ruling

HUBBARD

Hubbard Township’s legal counsel ruled that Blue Line Solutions, the speed-camera company based in Tennessee that provides cameras for several Valley municipalities, cannot provide pay incentives for part-time officers.

Hubbard part-time officers currently get paid $10 per hour. Rick Hernandez, township trustee, said BLS offered to pay part-time officers an additional $25 per hour to man speed cameras on Interstate 80.

Legal counsel, however, ruled against the proposal.

Hernandez said the department’s funding issues affect the number of part-time officers it can have manning speed cameras.

He said the township doesn’t want to have full-time officers manning speed cameras because it wants them to continue ensuring safety throughout the community.

Supporting Greek Sing

YOUNGSTOWN

More than five decades ago, Gary and Shirley Wuslich were students at Youngstown State University when they met during a fraternity and sorority mixer.

Today, the Wuslichs have been married nearly 50 years, are retired, have four grandchildren and are now giving back to support their alma mater’s biggest annual fraternity and sorority event.

The Wuslichs are sponsoring YSU’s 67th annual Greek Sing at 6 p.m. Saturday in Stambaugh Auditorium on Fifth Avenue just north of campus. The event, which dates to 1952, is the culmination of all YSU Greek activities for the academic year and includes dozens of fraternity and sorority members singing and dancing. This year’s theme is Legends and includes selections from Madonna, Elvis, the Beach Boys, Michael Jackson, Queen and much more. The show is free and open to the public.

For information on Greek Sing, contact Carrie Anderson at 330-941-3575.

Martin case moved

BOARDMAN

The case against Dan Martin, a WKBN-TV 27 morning news anchor accused of leaving his infant daughter alone in a running, unlocked car for at least 10 minutes while he went into a store, has been moved to the county juvenile court.

Martin’s misdemeanor child-endangering count was dismissed from the Mahoning County area court in Boardman in favor of the juvenile court, which offers services relevant to children and parenting, said assistant county Prosecutor Michael McBride.

The court on Feb. 10 ordered Martin, 36, to complete a weeks- long parenting education course, said court Administrator Wes Skeels.

Martin is set for a pretrial hearing in juvenile court Wednesday.

Robbery charges

NILES

Aggravated robbery charges against two Cortland teens were bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury Monday in Niles Municipal Court.

Bonds of $250,000 were continued for Austin J. Dunn, 19, of Prince Drive and Alyssa R. Corradetti, 19, of Robbies Run. Corradetti waived her preliminary hearing. Dunn did not waive his, but Judge Chris Shaker found probable cause and bound his case over.

A man told police he was in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Regal Cinema at 7:54 p.m. March 30 when two people with guns approached him, one with a bandana on his face. One opened his door, reached into the vehicle and said, “Give me all you got,” then took cash out of his vehicle, according to a Niles police report.

Niles police captured the two a short time later parked near North Road Tobacco and arrested them.

Not-guilty plea

Warren

Fred M. Rini Jr., 32, of Homewood Avenue Southeast pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren Municipal Court to possession of drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after police revived him with the opiate reversal drug naloxone inside his van.

Police found Rini’s van in the middle of Homewood and saw Rini slumped over and barely breathing about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. An officer administered naloxone, and Rini regained consciousness.

Police found a syringe on Rini’s lap, suspected heroin in the driver’s door handle and additional syringes, drug spoon and metal crack pipe next to Rini on the floor. He will be charged with felony drug possession if the substance tests positive for heroin, police said. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything.

Ed Fallon at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Ed Fallon, a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives who founded and directed the Great March for Climate Action, will discuss and sign his book at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Youngstown State University Lecture Series on Energy and the Environment. The free talk is in Room B100 of Cushwa Hall on the YSU campus.

Fallon’s memoir, titled “Marcher, Walker, Pilgrim,” chronicles the 3,100-mile, eight-month walk in 2014 from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., by a core of 35 marchers. The march came through eastern Ohio and Youngstown in early October 2014.

Arrested after chase

SEBRING

An East Indiana Avenue man was arrested Sunday morning and accused of leading police on a chase while he was drunk.

Earl Hunt, 49, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 and several traffic offenses.

Reports said police were called about 2:25 a.m. Sunday to South 15th Street for a report of an obstruction in the road, and when they arrived, a car drove through a road-closed barricade. Police tried to pull the car over, but it failed to stop, leading police on a chase at speeds up to 60 miles per hour on residential streets before hitting a tree in the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Reports said Hunt was the driver and he was not injured.

Home invasion

NILES

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of North Chestnut Avenue at 1 a.m. Monday for a home-invasion burglary investigation.

One victim reported that three males entered the home through the side door, and one of them pistol-whipped him. The victim said he was sleeping when they entered. He suffered a severe laceration, police said.

The suspects stole a rifle, flat-screen TV and $450 in cash.

Foursquare meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Foursquare Neighborhood Block Watch will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave.