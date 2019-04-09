CEO recommendations
Following are recommendations from Finding Leaders of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, search firm for the Youngstown City Schools CEO position. The interviews are set for:
April 10
5 p.m.: Marion Smith
6:15 p.m.: Andrew Tommelleo
7:30 p.m.: Donetrus Hill
April 11
5 p.m.: Justin Jennings
6:15 p.m.: John Thomas
7:30 p.m.: Steve Thompson
