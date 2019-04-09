BREAKING: Former mayor, commissioner McNally gets law license back

April 9, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

CEO recommendations

Following are recommendations from Finding Leaders of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, search firm for the Youngstown City Schools CEO position. The interviews are set for:

April 10

5 p.m.: Marion Smith

6:15 p.m.: Andrew Tommelleo

7:30 p.m.: Donetrus Hill

April 11

5 p.m.: Justin Jennings

6:15 p.m.: John Thomas

7:30 p.m.: Steve Thompson

