Assault case

NILES

Jordan D. Goudeau, 28, was arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court on a felonious assault charge after his girlfriend, 41, said he choked and hit her Saturday at their apartment on Seneca Street.

When police arrived for the 2:32 a.m. call, they found the victim bleeding from her neck. While talking to her, the officer saw Goudeau walking toward her and ordered him to stop, but Goudeau continued forward and tried to push past the officer, who grabbed Goudeau’s wrist and arrested him.

The woman said Goudeau was intoxicated and angry over a Facebook post. She said he punched her and knocked her to the ground, then choked her. Her daughter drove her to the hospital for treatment.

No plea was entered on the felonious assault charge, but Goudeau pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and unlawful restraint. Bond is $110,000 on all three charges.

SWMD meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District will have a policy committee meeting at 9 a.m. today in the auditorium of Oak Hill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

