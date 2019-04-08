Youngstown police find gun after stopping car for loud music

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun about 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of South Avenue in a car they pulled over for loud music.

The driver, Phillip Clark, 31, of Kenmore Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

The car was searched after Clark was taken into custody on two warrants as well as a charge of driving under suspension.

Also found in the car was a ski mask, dark pants and empty coin rolls, reports said. Reports said those items could be linked to a recent aggravated robbery in the area.

A passenger, Janita Johnson-Atkins, 26, of East Philadelphia Avenue, was arrested on a warrant from municipal court.