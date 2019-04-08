Struthers schools break ground on new track, turf at stadium

District seeks donations to fund second phase

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

Struthers City School district broke ground on a $1 million project to bring a new football field and track to the existing stadium.

The stadium upgrade project will include the installation of new turf for the football field plus the new new track.

Schools Superintendent Pete Pirone said the new field would allow the high school girls soccer team to play home games at the stadium. Currently the team plays at Youngstown State University’s field.

United Civil Construction was awarded a $542,288 contract for the construction at the stadium and Astroturf was granted a $324,268 project for the turf installation.

Pirone said much of the project cost was generated through savings generated over several years.

“For example, switching to LED lights has saved us nearly $80,000 annually,” Pirone said.

The school district is looking for donations beyond the initial $1 million investment to provide further funding for the second phase of its capital improvement project.

The second phase of construction will include a new scoreboard, sound system, electronics and lights.

Future development of land on the west side of Garfield Street across from the current stadium for a new baseball diamond and football and soccer practice fields will also be included in the project’s second phase.

Pirone estimated the project would be completed in early August. He anticipated that at some point during construction the track will have to be closed to the public.

“We’re obviously working hard to ensure that the field open and ready for our soccer and football teams going into the fall,” Pirone said.

Individuals interested in donating to the project can request more information from the Struthers Board of Education.