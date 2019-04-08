Stanley, Iris will kick off big debut for new amphitheater

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

dastolfo@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Regional rock legends Michael Stanley and the Resonators and Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will team up for an opening weekend concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The concert is the first of four announced Monday by Live Nation Entertainment and JAC Live. The others are Chicago; Earth, Wind and Fire; and the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra playing the music of Queen.

The Michael Stanley-Donnie Iris concert will be June 15, which is the day after the 4,800-capacity downtown facility will open its doors to the public for a free community day.

The horn-driven classic rock band Chicago will return to town for a June 28 concert at the amp. Pop-funk legends Earth, Wind and Fire – who played Covelli Centre last year – will play the new facility on July 5.

The YSO concert will be Aug. 10. It will feature Las Vegas vocalist Brody Dolyniuk and will be led by conductor-arranger Brent Havens.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com, ticketmaster.com and at the Covelli Centre box office.

Cleveland’s Michael Stanley and Pittsburgh’s Donnie Iris were regional rock powerhouses who gained national fame when they emerged in the 1970s, and both remain popular in the area.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago has produced dozens of hit songs since the act premiered in 1970, including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Saturday in the Park” and “You’re the Inspiration.”

Chicago has released 36 albums, of which an impressive 25 have been certified platinum. The band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.

Earth, Wind and Fire, which is also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has an equally impressive list of hit songs, including “September,” “Let’s Groove,” “Shining Star,” and “After the Love Has Gone.”

The act has won nine Grammy Awards and has sold some more than 100 million albums worldwide.

The Music of Queen concert, featuring the YSO, will deliver the classic rock band’s greatest hits with a 50-piece orchestra, plus a rock band.