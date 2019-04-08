Pain seminars

Mercy Health will have seminars to help people learn more about their hip and knee pain from physicians, physical therapists and orthopedic navigators from 5 to 7 p.m. on these dates and at these locations: Wednesday, Davis Family YMCA, 45 McClurg Road, Boardman; June 20, Howland Medical Center, 1932 Niles Cortland Road NE; Sept. 12, Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane; Oct. 10, St. Joe’s at the Mall, Eastwood Mall Complex, 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles.

A light dinner will be served. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 330-480-2986.

Warriors volunteers

YOUNGSTOWN

Warriors Inc. is having a volunteers meeting for the organization’s upcoming Unity in the Community parade from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 18 at its headquarters at 2733 Market St.

Warriors is asking individuals, families, groups, business, organizations, sororities and fraternities and churches to volunteer and attend the meeting.

The 15th annual parade and community day celebration will be June 1. For questions, call Warriors at 330-783-5440.

Panel discussion on mass shootings set

YOUNGSTOWN

Tickets are available for a panel discussion featuring individuals associated with of some of the nation’s most tragic mass shootings, including Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas and Columbine.

The discussion, titled “Survival and Moving Forward,” is 7 p.m. Thursday in Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. The event is part of the Centofanti Symposium at Youngstown State University.

While the event is free, tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available at the Stambaugh box office or online at Stambaughauditorium.com.

For information on events, contact Jackie Leviseur at 330-941-2136 or jmleviseur@ysu.edu.

Pet vaccine clinic

YOUNGSTOWN

Bring Fido, Fluffy or whoever your favorite pet might be at 9 a.m. to noon April 27 at Wick Park on the North Side for a vaccine clinic sponsored by the YSU Pre-Veterinary Society.

Licensed veterinarians will be there to conduct free wellness exams and, for a charge, administer vaccines and do blood tests.

For information, contact Briana Schumacher at brschumacher@student.ysu.edu.

Liberty litter cleanup

LIBERTY

The township will have its 24th annual community litter cleanup from noon to 5 p.m. April 27-28. Any clubs, groups or families interested in cleaning should meet at the township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, to be assigned a street. Alternatively, you may clean your own street.

The cleanup is sponsored by Geauga-Trumbull County Waste Management, who will supply bags, gloves and giveaways. Belmont Giant Eagle will provide snacks and water for the event. For information, call 330-759-1315, ext. 106.