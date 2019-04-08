Niles police investigate reported home invasion
NILES — Police were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue at 1 a.m. today for a home-invasion robbery investigation.
Two male victims reported three males entered the home through the side door carrying firearms. They stole firearms from the home and assaulted the two males.
Stolen were a rifle, flat-screen television and $450 in cash.
