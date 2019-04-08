Man faces gun charge after shooting report


April 8, 2019 at 10:57a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine after an officer answering a call on Powersdale Avenue about 5:40 p.m. Friday heard several gunshots.

Terry Luckey, 29, of Neilson Avenue, was arrested on weapons charges after police pulled over a car he was driving that was suspected of being involved.

Officers found the gun behind the driver's seat, reports said, and a passenger said Luckey had fired it, reports said.

Luckey told police he bought the gun that day from "some kid" for $200, reports said.

