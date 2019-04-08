Idlewood paving work to begin in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners on Monday delivered a check to township trustees for paving and sidewalk work along Idlewood Road and Westminster Avenue.

The $115,976.06 was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant program, which funds improvement projects in low- to moderate-income areas. Commissioners, who also had their weekly meeting at the township’s Ohltown Road hall, awarded the contract to R.T. Vernal Paving and Excavating of North Lima.

Township Administrator Mike Dockry said the majority of the funds will be spent on resurfacing work and he expects a small amount to remain for sidewalk repair. He said he hopes work could begin next month.

During the commissioners meeting, Sarah Lown, public finance manager for the Western Reserve Port Authority, said tax abatement programs in the township have “been able to create a lot of jobs and spur a lot of investment” and commissioners are seeking more incentives for new township businesses.

Two township businesses, InfoCision and RSL Industries McHenry, both received a 10-year, 60 percent tax abatement. InfoCision’s deal expired last year and RSL Industries’ is nearing its end, Lown said.

In those 10 years, InfoCision alone created 451 new jobs, according to a 2018 report from the Mahoning County auditor, and RSL Industries has grown from its Ohio-based roots to reach a global market, Lown said.

“We’re probably ready to see some more come on in the area and commissioners have been creative about planning the right kind of abatement with the right kind of company,” Lown said.

Austintown fire Chief Andy Frost warned motorists of major renovations coming to the township’s portion of the Ohio Turnpike, between mile markers 219 and 223. Motorists heading east into Pennsylvania will be directed into a single westbound lane.

The work is expected to take three months, he said.

“If you are heading east, do yourself a favor and go [Interstate] 680 to the turnpike into Poland, as opposed to getting off here,” Frost said. “It’s going to be very bad and I’m sure we’ll have many accidents here.”

Trustees and Austintown police Chief Bob Gavalier honored three youngsters for winning a poster-art contest titled “Police Are My Heroes,” which was judged by members of the Austintown Optimists Club.

From more than 1,000 entries, judges chose works by Austintown third-grader Brianna Wright, fourth-grader Ena-Marie Bokry and fifth-grader Kylie Folkwein, the latter of whom were sworn in as honorary police officers for the day by fiscal officer Laura Wolfe and Gavalier.