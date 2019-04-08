Hubbard Township lawyer says firm can't add to part-time cop pay

HUBBARD

Hubbard Township’s legal counsel ruled that Blue Line Solutions, the speed-camera company based in Tennessee that provides cameras for several Valley municipalities, cannot provide pay incentives for part-time officers.

Hubbard part-time officers currently get paid $10 per hour. Rick Hernandez, township trustee, said BLS offered to pay part-time officers an additional $25 per hour to man speed cameras on Interstate 80.

Legal counsel, however, ruled against the proposal.

Hernandez said the department’s funding issues affect the number of part-time officers itcan have manning speed cameras.

He said the township doesn’t want to have full-time officers manning speed cameras because it wants them to continue ensuring safety throughout the community.