Girard council discusses salary increases

GIRARD

City council moved to the third reading ordinances to increase the salaries of city administrators and council effective 2020.

Raises are proposed for the city auditor, service director, law director, mayor, president of council and city council members.

Council will vote on the increases on April 22.

During a finance committee meeting Monday, council discussed how much the increases should be.

Council discussed giving increases incrementally over four years for administrators, rather than a one-time increase. The administrators’ terms are four years.

Councilman John Moliterno said law Director Brian Kren will review the proposal.

“It’s similar to how we do the police and fire increases,” Moliterno said.

There was a suggestion to give administrators 6 percent the first year, and then 2 percent the next three years.

City council member’s increases would be from about $633 a month to $660 a month so council members can meet the minimum pay that qualifies public employees for the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System.

During the citizens comment portion, part-time city dispatcher George Barton said he believes part-time dispatchers, who make $10 per hour, should be included on the list of people receiving raises.

“It’s time the city stops treating the part-time city dispatchers as disposable employees. They are public safety professionals holding your city’s safety in their hands, and we would appreciate your consideration in giving us a better wage,” he said.

There are six part-time city dispatchers and one full-time dispatcher.

Last meeting there was a proposal to increase the salary of the Girard Municipal Court prosecutor’s secretary, but it was not discussed or voted on at Monday’s meeting.