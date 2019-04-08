Employee charged for using a gun to refuse exchange

WARREN — North End Market employee Jasbir Singh, 32, of Howland will be arraigned today on misdemeanor aggravated menacing for allegedly brandishing a handgun while talking to a customer who tried to return an item.

The woman, 24, said she tried to return an electronic vape pen Friday night because it did not work.

She said Singh refused to return her money or exchange it, so she started to yell. She said Singh pulled a handgun from behind the counter and pointed it at her.

When police arrived at the store, 1645 N. Park Ave., the store owner opened the store safe and handed a loaded handgun to police. Police asked to see the store security video, but the owner said he didn’t have the keys to get in the office.

An officer found the keys in the safe and the owner played the video showing Singh pulling the gun from beside the cash register and moving his hand “towards” the woman, then shaking the gun in the air to show he had the gun, police said.

He also walked from behind the counter with the gun and held it behind his leg while talking to the woman, police said.

Singh was then taken to the county jail.