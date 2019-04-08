Rabies vaccination clinic set Saturday in Damascus

Staff report

DAMASCUS

Mahoning County health board is offering a rabies-vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Damascus Fire Department, 14860 South Pricetown Road.

In the county, all dogs, cats and ferrets 3 months and older are required to be vaccinated against rabies.

Cost is $8 per shot (cash only), and no appointment is necessary. Pet owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage or carried inside a pillowcase. This low-cost clinic does not include a physical examination of the animal.

The veterinary staff reserves the right not to vaccinate any animal if they believe the animal appears to be in poor health, according to a health board news release.

To receive the three-year booster, bring proof of prior rabies vaccination dated on or after April 13, 2018. Without proof, the pet will receive a one-year vaccination only.

Costs are kept low through a sponsorship from county health district and volunteer services provided by Lisa Kurtz, D.V.M., East Park Veterinary Clinic and Damascus Ruritan Club.

For information, visit www.mahoninghealth.org.