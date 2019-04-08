COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Amy L. Nilsson, 47, of Cortland, and Peter C. Johns, 53, of same.

Natasha A. Price, 21, of Bethany, Mo., and Ryan A. Scott, 26, of same.

Samantha L. Barnhart, 29, of Warren, and Christopher A. Tenney, 32, of Leavittsburg.

Davis L. Coffy, 55, of Brookfield, and Megan R. Cina, 50, of Boardman.

Perry E. Anderson Jr., 43, of Hubbard, and Kari L. Altiere, 42, of same.

Jacob A. O’Malley, 25, of Newton Falls, and Victoria L. Poledica, 22, of same.

Steven M. Greene, 26, address confidential, and Amber M. Williams, 24, of Warren.

Rebecca L. Beatty, 46, of Newton Falls, and Robert A. Gibson, 59, of same.

Brian M. Fagan, 46, address confidential, and Bobette Bianco, 46, of Cortland.

Steven C. McIe, 25, of Leavittsburg, and Ashley C. Schotsch, 24, of same.

Justin D. Ambrosio, 31, of Cortland, and Jennifer L. Mullenax, 30, of same.

Carrie A. Prouty, 42, of Warren, and Ryan J. Barna, 40, of same.

Brittany N. Cross, 29, of Niles, and Jeffrey A. Filipcich, 33, of same.

Ashley E. Scarnecchia, 25, of Vienna, and Mark A. Brown Jr., 25, of New Castle, Pa.

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. William C. Husk et al, money.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lois J. Wyckoff et al, money.

Sam Lamancusa v. Orange REO II LLC et al, money.

Sam Lamancusa v. Eric A. Youll, money.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mary Hornung Guardian et al, money.

Sam Lamancusa v. Beth Williams et al, money.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Samantha L. Stillwagon et al, foreclosure.

Bankunited NA v. Christopher D. Leipply et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Lori L. Cope et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Daniel W. Smith et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gerald A. Deyarmin et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Paul R. Jewell et al, foreclosure.

Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. v. May L. McConahy et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Charles Proctor et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Charles D. Hallam Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Frank Egercic et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Allen T. McAdoo, other civil.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Christopher J. Edwards et al, other civil.

Regional Acceptance Corp. v. Ronald Dye, other civil.

Mark L. Bockelman et al v. Delores Griffin, other civil.

Phillip Thompson v. Michael Lamonica et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Gary Persino, other civil.

Salem Welding & Supply Inc. v. Legacy Measurement Solutions Inc., other civil.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Donta Murray, other civil.

Jason Garris et al v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. et al, other civil.

Lyric G. Harden v. John Doe et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jeremiah D. Vaudrin, other civil.

Kent State University v. Chad Kloboves, other civil.

DA Van Dam & Associates LLC v. Jeffrey Van Dam, other civil.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Famous Wok USA Inc., other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Sandra Kerfoot, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Dawn R. Davis, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Brenda C. Lee, other civil.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Maegen Postiy, other civil.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. John Weal, other civil.

Huntington National Bank v. Leigh A. Majersky Dotts, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. James Sherosky, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Clyde Stimpert, other civil.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Brian Linger, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. William Kelley, other civil.

Randall R. Shimp v. Kimberly A. Fedoruk et al, other torts.

Judith L. Fowler et al v. Ohio Edison et al, other torts.

Shawn Hunt v. Erie Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Cara F. Mechling v. REM Ohio II LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Pamela M. Rider v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers’ compensation.

Debra Buckel v. St. Joseph Development Foundation et al, workers’ compensation.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Eugenia M. Mihas et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Adgate Garden Center Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Arckonicon Electronics LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Angel T. Baez, money (19).

Department of Taxation v. Marian C. Baun, money.

Department of Taxation v. Joseph M. Bianco, money (4).

Department of Taxation v. Chinebox Ink LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Cortland Cigar & Tobacco, money.

Department of Taxation v. Amanda Crawford, money.

Department of Taxation v. Steven E. Darno, money.

Department of Taxation v. Stephen A. Donovan, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dr. Cecil Chiropractic LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lisa B. Ferm et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Gary R. Gibson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kathleen M. Huff, money.

Department of Taxation v. J. Saul Campbell & Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. K3Offroad LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jacob Lang, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Local & Global Investments Corp., money.

Department of Taxation v. Matthew C. Mueller D.O. Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Todd C. Murphy, money.

Department of Taxation v. Pinnacle Building Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Robert Shultz, money.

Department of Taxation v. Vernon Rental Systems LLC, money.

Gordon Food Services v. Italian Grille Xpress LLC et al, money.

Discover Bank v. Edward L. Smith, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Leonard Hill, money.

State of Ohio ex rel. v. Big Sky Energy Inc. et al, money.

Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC v. David G. Lipkovich, money.

Bank of America NA v. Delbert G. Kurtz, money.

Dissolutions granted

Matthew D. Kittle and Krista S. Kittle.

Casey J. Dermott and Stefanie M. Dermott.

William T. Holton and Brittany N. Holton.

Michael Elston and Jamie Elston.

Ronald D. Smith and Leona M. Smith.

Shelly Horn Markovich and Thomas Markovich.

Ronald S. Orkis and Holly L. Ray.

Zoltan Vinczan and Teresa L. Vinczan.

Sarah Carbone Leach and Kellie Leach.

Divorces granted

Camerin Snodgrass v. Zach Sutton.

H. Gilson Blair v. Gaye A. Blair.

Adrienne D. Lawrence v. John C. Lawrence.

Timothy R. Tarr v. Terri D. Tarr.

Phillip Brumbaugh v. Vicki Brumbaugh.

Dreama Fellows v. Ronald Fellows.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Joel C. Almestica, 57, of 87 Eliot Lane, Youngstown, and Hedeliz J. Torres Ortiz, 25, of same.

Tevon T. Mahone, 27, of 1021 Charlotte Ave., Youngstown, and Jarie L. Lewis, 28, of 450 Catalina Ave., Youngstown.

Joseph E. Boerio, 31, of 10051 Gladstone Road, North Jackson, and Samantha Jo Koniowsky, 24, of same.

Gregory E. Herring, 57, of 801 Lakewood, Youngstown, and Cherilyn Chandler, 55, of 587 Santa Monica Circle, Youngstown.

Alden O. Campbell, Jr., 47, of 17829 Mill Road, Berlin Center, and Hope L. Mays, 46, of 2129 Isabelle Drive, Girard.

new complaints

US Bank National Association v. John Doe et al, foreclosure.

Hendricks Holdings LLC v. Bloom Land Co. LLC et al, jury demand.

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Barbara Ormiston et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Estate of Virginia A. Sofranec et al, foreclosure.

Michele Harty-Marchese et al v. TJX Companies Inc. et al, jury demand.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Bryan W. Paramore et al, foreclosure.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Jack Withrow, money.

SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-B v. Michelle K. Kozempa, money.

NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-1 v. Jared Whittaker et al, money.

Velocity Investments LLC v. John Beato, money.

Citibank NA v. Luis A. Tejada, money.

dockets

Bryce Bond et al v. Halcon Energy Properties Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Keybank National Association v. Margaret D. Messer et al, confirmed sale.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Theodore Beer et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Karen L. Stickle v. Lowes Home Centers LLC et al, decision of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Joseph Muscato et al, dismissed.

Frank D. Freeman et al v. William A. Licek et al, order of magistrate.

Brenda Davis v. Sally Beauty Co. Inc. et al, settled.

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Reiko L. McCann, order of magistrate.

Gwilym Owen et al v. TMC Excavating Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Billie Jo Baker v. John R. Madison MD et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas C. Smith v. Jeffrey Jursa et al, settled.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Peggy Hanigosky et al, dismissed.

Justin Sayles v. Glenn Booth et al, order of magistrate.

Audrey Vanhorne v. Stephanie Harlan, order of magistrate.

Whitacre Greer Co. v. Harrop Industries Inc., order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. Alcyon Realty Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Traian Foias et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alfred W. Mertz et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Donald M. Jackson, order of magistrate.

Yocasta Caminero et al v. Zachary C. Schwanbeck et al, order of magistrate.

Heather A. Bowser v. Danielle P. Baker et al, dismissed.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Edward Fire et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners v. Michael Cameron et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas C. Smith v. Jeffrey Jursa et al, dismissed.