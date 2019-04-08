Births


April 8, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Dawn and Wayne Coffield, Alliance, boy, April 6.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Lori Ann Yoder, Southington, boy, April 4.

Ada Kurtz and Danny Kurtz, West Farmington, boy, April 5.

Kaycee D’Andrea and James Mullins, Warren, boy, April 5.

Taylor and Tyler Bakos, Cortland, girl, April 6.

Kayla Landis and Nathan Martin, Warren, boy, April 6.

