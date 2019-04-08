Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Dawn and Wayne Coffield, Alliance, boy, April 6.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Lori Ann Yoder, Southington, boy, April 4.
Ada Kurtz and Danny Kurtz, West Farmington, boy, April 5.
Kaycee D’Andrea and James Mullins, Warren, boy, April 5.
Taylor and Tyler Bakos, Cortland, girl, April 6.
Kayla Landis and Nathan Martin, Warren, boy, April 6.
