Agenda Tuesday
Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting with the forester, 8:30 a.m., Brookfield Community Park, 7291 Stewart Sharon Road, Hubbard.
Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson.
Poland Township trustees, special meeting and work session, 5 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.
Trumbull County Planning Commission, regular meeting, 9 a.m., conference room, 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.
Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., community room, Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
