Youngstown police investigate 7th homicide of 2019


April 7, 2019 at 11:32a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are investigating the seventh homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death about 11:15 p.m Saturday inside a car in the 200 block of Pasadena Avenue on the South Side.

A news release said the man's identity is unknown. He was found after officers responded to a call of gunfire

In 2018 Youngstown had 26 homicides.

