Whispering Pines District recognition banquet honors Scouts, families

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The Boy Scouts of America’s Whispering Pines District celebrated its past, present and future during Sunday evening’s annual district award dinner at St. James Episcopal Church at which volunteers and 2018 Eagle Scouts were recognized.

Among those honored was the Williams Family of Canfield, Stefanie and Craig and their son, Cole, 13, who were named the Whispering Pines District 2018 Family of the Year.

They represent the present and the future.

The Williamses became involved in scouting seven years ago when Cole entered the Cub Scout program. Now, Cole holds the rank of first class in Troop 9115, where he serves as troop guide and a patrol leader.

And his parents became hooked on scouting.

Stefanie, a youth leader at Canfield United Methodist Church, where the family worships, is vice chairwoman and recruitment chairwoman for the district and is heavily involved in the district’s future.

Stefanie is on the committee for two new all-girl units, Troops 8115 and 9115, the first in the Whispering Pines District, as well as Lion Guide for Pack 115. Scoutmasters for Troops 8055 and 8115, respectively, are Betsey and Steph Kelly.

Craig, a forensic mechanical engineer for Rudick in Youngstown, is also the committee chairman for Troop 9115, assistant scout master for Troop 8115, and a unit commissioner and STEM chairman for Whispering Pines.

“We feel strongly about the scouting program. It builds character, something our society definitely needs,” Stefanie said.

Other major awards included 2018 Scoutmaster of the Year, 2018 Cubmaster of the Year and the District Award of Merit.

Kevin Prus of Troop 25 in Canfield was named Scoutmaster of the Year. He is a 2011 District Award of Merit recipient and has overseen 61 scouts who have earned the rank of Eagle. A Canfield resident, he is owner of a Model T repair garage and is a registered representative of Centauras Financial Inc.

The district’s 2018 Cubmaster of the Year is Jason Henry who has led Pack 25 in Canfield for five years. He was previously a den leader, is a recipient of the Scouters Training Award and serves in multiple capacities at Canfield United Methodist Church.

The Whispering Pines District Award of Merit, the highest award given to volunteers, was presented to Albin Dearing and Kevin Miller by John Brkic, district executive.

Dearing came into cub scouting with his son and became a den leader and followed his son when he moved to Troop 2, where he became an assistant scoutmaster.

Dearing, who lives in Lowellville with his wife, Kathleen, and their three sons, has attended many scouting functions and is a member of the district’s Friends of Scouting Committee.

Miller joined Pack 25 with his son in 2017 and has received the Den Leader Training Award. He has taken a lot of training online and in the classroom and has served on staff at Camp Stambaugh and the Great Trail Council training staff for the Fundamentals of Training.

Kevin and his wife, Julie, and their four children, live in Canfield.

Byron Harnishfeger, district advancement chairman, announced that 27 Whispering Pines District scouts became Eagle Scouts, the highest rank possible for Boy Scouts.

The eight new Eagle Scouts present at the meeting were recognized.

In his comments, John Brkic, district executive, announced he will leave the Whispering Pines District as of June 1 to take another professional scouting position.

Brkic thanked all the volunteers whom he said “have made my job easy” and led to growth in each of the three years he has been here.

“It shows everyone in the community supports scouting,” he said.