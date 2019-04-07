College signing day at EGCC on May 1

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center College Signing Day Reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 1 inside the Eastern Gateway Community College student services building, 139 E. Boardman St.

During this reception, students will be recognized for meeting the requirements for high-school graduation or obtaining a high-school equivalency credential or GED and for making a commitment to attend any college, university, community college, vocational, or training program for fall 2019.

TRIO is a set of federally funded programs that motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds in their pursuit of a college or advanced degree.

Eligible participants will receive a TRIO EOC Certificate of Achievement and a lapel pin.

Former first lady Michelle Obama started celebrating College Signing Day at the White House as part of the Reach Higher initiative. Continuing in this tradition, 2,500 events nationwide will take place.

Reservations are due April 19 to Sparkil Alli, TRIO EOC Outreach adviser, at salli@egcc.edu.

For information about the event, contact Danielle N. Anderson at dnanderson@egcc.edu or by phone at 330-480-0726, ext. 3115. Information about College Signing Day can be found at www.bettermakeroom.org/collegesigningday; information about TRIO programs can be found at www.coenet.org/trio.shtml.