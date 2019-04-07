ODDLY ENOUGH

Man flies alone on huge plane to Italy

VILNIUS, Lithuania

A Lithuanian man flying to Italy got a pleasant surprise when he boarded the plane: He was the only passenger on the Boeing 737-800.

Skirmantas Strimaitis, who was flying from capital Vilnius to the northern Italian city of Bergamo for a skiing holiday March 16, had the whole plane – which can usually sit up to 188 people – to himself. The only others onboard were two pilots and five crew members.

The Novaturas travel agency said it had chartered the plane to fly a group home from Italy, and to avoid flying empty, one-way tickets were sold. Only one person bought one.

Pipe dream turns nightmare for dog chasing opossum

CLAREMONT, N.C.

A dog intent on chasing down an opossum was foiled when he ended up wedged around 100 feet into a pipe in North Carolina.

Claremont Rescue Chief Eric Jones said in a Facebook post that his agency was called late Tuesday night to the scene, where Rocky the dog’s worried owner stood. The rescuers dug holes in different locations to try to find Rocky, eventually locating him at a junction between the cast iron and corrugated pipe.

News outlets report the rescue took around two hours.

Associated Press