MERCER COUNTY | Dog warden check

Dog wardens will canvass county homes once per week starting Wednesday to ensure all dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their pets.

Requirements: All dogs 3 months or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. Dog licenses are valid only during a calendar year, not a full year from the date of purchase.

Cost: The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and people with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others. Additionally, all dogs and nonferal cats (3 months of age and older) must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.

Fines: Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.

Questions: Call the treasurer’s office at 724-662-4440, go to www.licenseyourdogPA.com, or call 717-787-3062.

LICENSE OUTLETS

Licenses may be purchased in person between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or by mail to Amber White, Mercer County Treasurer, 104 Courthouse, Mercer PA 16137; online at www.mcc.co.mercer.pa.us/ or at the following agents:

Bill’s Field & Stream, 242 B Birchwood Drive, Transfer.

Country Crossing Gifts & Collectables, 1809 Perry Highway, Volant.

Griffin Arms, 4581 Greenville Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro.

Grove City Agway & Pets, 111 Breckenridge St., Grove City.

Hermitage Agway, 4065 E. State St., Hermitage.

Hillcrest Flynn Pet Funeral Home, 2619 E. State St., Hermitage.

Lisa’s General Store, 100 Hadley Road, Greenville.

Sereday’s True Value, 63 Garfield St., West Middlesex.

Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Ave., Hermitage.

Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Clarks Mills.

Wagler’s Camp Perry, 2554 A Perry Highway, Clarks Mills.

Wilmington Township, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington.