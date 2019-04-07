April 22 is deadline to register for May municipal primary

Staff report

MERCER, PA.

The deadline to register to vote or to make changes to voter registration is April 22 in order to be eligible to vote in the May 21 municipal primary.

This can be completed online at www.votespa.com/en-us, or in person at the Bureau of Elections in the Mercer County Courthouse, 123 N. Diamond St., or by mailed application. Questions call 724-662-7542.

Also, the elections bureau is looking for students interested in serving as student poll workers for the county for the primary. Students must be at least 17 and would be required to attend a training session two weeks before the election.

Because they aren’t paid, students do not have to work a full day. One official from each school should contact Jeff Greenburg, director of elections, no later than April 29 at 724-662-7542 or jgreenburg@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us.