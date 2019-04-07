Jessica Howe is the new director of Adult Day Services at Heritage Manor Rehabilitation &

Jessica Howe is the new director of Adult Day Services at Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community. Howe worked as a floor nurse at Heritage Manor for about a year, but took on the role of director of Adult Day Services recently.

She will supervise Adult Day Services, meet with participants and families for care plans, and set goals for participants. She will also organize outings and ensure compliance with PASSPORT rules. Previously, the admissions and marketing director handled these responsibilities.

The Adult Day Services program helps seniors remain active, involved and independent. They play games, exercise, participate in activities such as painting, take field trips and more.

Adult Day Services operates from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transportation and lunch are provided.

Howe is a graduate of the Trumbull Career and Technical Center’s licensed practical nursing program.

The Mahoning Valley chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association appointed Tom Lipka as its executive director. Lipka replaced Jack Savage as director.

MVNECA is an association of union electrical contractors in the Youngstown-Warren area.

RECOGNITION

Three pieces of jewelry designed and created by Joden World Resources in Grove City, Pa., have been selected as winners in two prestigious national jewelry competitions.

All three winning pieces were designed by the owner of Joden World Resources, Joe Murawski, and created by master jeweler, Steve Becker.

The first recognition is the 2019 Jewelers Circular Keystone Jewelers Choice Awards. Two pieces of Joden World Resources’ jewelry won peer-selected first-place awards.

The second-winning entry was first place for best necklace design over $10,000 for a contemporary platinum, diamond and black onyx pendant on a 16-inch platinum collar.

The American Gem Trade Association Spectrum Awards were recently held in Tucson, Ariz. The Joden World Resources winning piece chosen in the category of Business/Day Wear Platinum Innovation was a pair of platinum, diamond and onyx earrings.

Established in 1970, Joden World Resources is the family-owned operation of father-son jewelers Joe and Jay Murawski.

Shenango Honda of Hermitage, Pa., has earned the prestigious 2018 Council of Excellence award. Shenango Honda has distinguished itself and its finance and insurance team as outstanding providers of financial services to its customers.

In 2018, only the top 15 percent of Honda dealerships were recognized by Honda Financial ServicesSM as Council of Excellence achievers, making this dealership truly exceptional.

Shenango Honda is also a winner of the Elite Service Award, Honda Customer Service Experience Award and Fixed First Visit Award. The team earned the American Honda Finance’s Council of Excellence Award for its performance in 2018 for the the 10th time in its 39 year history.

Shenango Honda is a full-service dealership that offers its customers the complete line of Honda automobiles and vehicle service as well as a full array of financing options from Honda Financial Services.