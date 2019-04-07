Honoring Hirschbecks

BOARDMAN

Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley is honoring John and Denise Hirschbeck and Family as the 2019 Champion for Our Valley’s Children at the ninth annual celebration dinner May 7 at The Lake Club in Poland.

Tickets are $50 each and can be ordered by calling 330-746-8712 or purchasing online at www.akronchildrens.org/mvchampions. Sponsorship information is also available. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner and program begin at 6:30 p.m.

Each holiday season, the Hirschbecks personally deliver wish-list items to families of Akron Children’s patients with complicated, serious or life-threatening health conditions through the Magic of Michael Foundation formed in memory of the Hirschbecks’ son, Michael, who died in 2014 from complications of Adrenoleukodystrophy, a genetic brain disease.

Jennings Center events

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa.

Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, will have a “Spring Wonder Walk” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 19. This family-friendly program is free, and registration is not required. Dress for the weather, with sturdy, water-resistant footwear. Bring your own water bottle and snacks. For information, call 724-794-6011 or email jenningssp@pa.gov.

Jennings also will host a “Take Back the Woods: Battling Invasive Species” work session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20. Each volunteer will be provided with lunch and a native plant to take home. Participants must be age 12 or older, and be prepared to work outdoors, rain or shine. Pre-registration is required by Saturday, either at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ or by calling 724-794-6011.

Bureau relocates office

JEFFERSON

The Northeast Counties Farm Bureau recently announced that the office covering Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties has relocated from Orwell to Jefferson. The new location is at 28 W. Jefferson St. The office phone number will remain the same, 440-426-2195. For information, visit www.ofbf.org.

Alzheimer Network offers 4 workshops

YOUNGSTOWN

The Alzheimer Network is presenting four educational events during April at different locations in Trumbull County.

A legal/financial seminar is at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Girard Free Library, 105 E. Prospect St., at which an explanation of financial requirements for long-term care will be discussed.

Additionally, three workshops are scheduled from 10 to 11: 30 a.m. Saturday, April 20 and 27 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren.

The first session explains changes brought on by the disease; the second reviews what help is available in the community, and the last session deals with safety concerns and caregiver stress.

These programs are free of charge, but reservations are required for each session. Call the Alzheimer Network at 330-788-9755 for reservations and information.

Car roll-over investigated

BROOKFIELD

A car rolled over in front of 816 Bedford Road at 7:23 p.m. Saturday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the cause of which is not yet known. It also was not known late Saturday if anyone was seriously injured.

Meet-and-greet planned

RAVENNA

The Portage Soil and Water Conservation District, 6970 state Route 88, will host a meet-and-greet with Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, at noon April 29.

The event will allow Director Pelanda to introduce herself, share information regarding her background and listen to Ohioans. There will not be high-level policy discussion.