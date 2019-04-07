COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

New complaints

HS Financial Group LLC v. Terra Conkle, money.

Pamela Puorro v. Maureen Aronoff, money.

Bank of America v. Kenneth McCoy, money.

Andrew Black et al v. Hannah Milhoan, personal injury.

Geico Advantage Insurance Co. et al v. Andrew Nutt et al, personal injury.

Kent State University v. Marissa Brothers, money.

Docket

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christopher Osborne, judgment for plaintiff.

Dissolutions Asked

Melody Harrington, 1515 Clark Ave., Wellsville, and Justin Harrington, 1580 Hammond Park, Wellsville.

Divorces Asked

Emma Blevins, 46203 Carlisle Road, Lisbon, v. Donald Blevins, 46645 Carlisle Road, Lisbon.

Jeffrey Heffinger, 11441 W. Calla Road, Salem, v. Connie Heffinger, 30001 Carey Road, Salem.

Dissolutions granted

William Soliday and Julie Soliday.

Eric Koren and Kerry Koren.

Melanie Felger and Noah Felger.

Jeffrey Denman and Kaylee Denman.

Divorces granted

Marcilynn McIntyre v. Anthony McIntyre.

Joanna Hickman v. Rick Hickman.

Scott Sonntag v. Lori Sonntag.

Lauri Hardenbrook v. Matthew Hardenbrook.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Louis F. Omerzo et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Linda M. Palmer et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Governors Square Co. v. Cliq Portrait Studios LLC et al, default.

State of Ohio ex rel. v. Leroy Braxton et al, default.

Huntington National Bank v. Chad J. Smith et al, dismissed.

Melissa Giglio v. Alyson E. Jumper et al, dismissed.

Conk Florida West LLC et al v. Gary Walczak et al, dismissed.

Drake Nommay v. ABF Freight System Inc. et al, dismissed.

Mi Yona N. Morgan v. Merle C. Hall et al, dismissed.

Roxanna Fotheringham v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Ruth Mejia v. Thomas Steel Strip Corp. et al, dismissed.

Citibank NA v. Barbara D. Panak et al, dismissed.

Katrina D. Robinson et al v. Safe Auto Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. James E. Dockery et al, dismissed.

Capital One NA v. Cynthia L. Hancharik, dismissed.

Delores Karnofel v. Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department, dismissed.

State v. Angelica M. Bryant, sentenced.

State v. Torian J. Bonner, sentenced.

State v. Freddie L. Jones III, sentenced (2).

State v. Corey Mathews, sentenced.

State v. Cynthia Ojeda, sentenced (2).

State v. Jenny Dove, sentenced.

State v. Antonio D. Mallory, sentenced.

State v. Edward D. Anderson Jr., sentenced.

State v. Stephen J. Mazzola II, sentenced.

State v. William L. Blair Jr., sentenced.

State v. Daniel A. Murray, sentenced.

Michelle A. Booth et al v. Trumbull County commissioners et al, settled.

Valerie A. Hegedus et al v. Dylan Portolese et al, settled.

Amber Moyer v. James M. Kovalak et al, settled.

Don C. McNeal v. JA McMahon Inc. et al, settled (2).

Austin Gardner v. Elizabeth Smith et al, settled.

Thomas E. Streets Jr. et al v. Michael J. Mealy et al, settled.

Taren Jo Boak v. Ned C. Gold Jr., dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dennis Woods, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jesse Palivec, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Brian E. Benton et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Faith Swegan and Adam Swegan.

M. Roy Coleman and Brittany M. Coleman.

Nancy Cassidy and David Cassidy.

Linda J. Feaster and James L. Feaster.

Jennifer Lichty and Kurtis Lichty.

Tyler R. Nance and Keely Nance.

Debra L. Harris and Jamie S. Harris.

Divorces granted

Savannah Thomas v. Walter Thomas.

Barbara L. Krasinski v. Bradly Krasinski.

Lucy Chatfield v. Joseph Hepstall.

Kim Demps v. Michael Demps.

Domestic cases dismissed

Barbara E. Phillips and John C. Phillips, dismissed.

David L. Evans v. Frances E. Evans, dismissed.

Delshawn L. Burgess v. Sauquita T. Moore, dismissed.

Melyssa L. Winkleman v. Aaron M. Perry, dismissed.

Felicia Woods v. Brandon J. Woods, dismissed.

Stephanie Pierce v. Phillip Pierce, dismissed.