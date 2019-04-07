Births


April 7, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Brian and Jennifer Stevens, Youngstown, boy, April 5.

Shanae Perry, Youngstown, girl, April 5.

Jaclyn and Andrew Ryan, Lisbon, girl, April 5.

Marissa and Doug Mahin, Leetonia, boy, April 5.

