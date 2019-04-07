Columbiana Co. humane society has kickoff Monday

Staff report

LISBON

Animals Great & Small Humane Society of Columbiana County is inviting the public to a kickoff event at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Columbiana County Engineer’s Building, 235 S. Market St., to introduce the group and its mission.

The society is working to hire a humane agent by the fourth quarter of this year. A humane agent is trained through the state and appointed by the court to enforce animal-protection laws.

The position entails enforcement of laws related to the humane treatment of companion animals and will ensure pets are cared for, according to a society news release.

The agent will focus on complaints of animal abuse, neglect or abandonment, investigations and follow-up for the county. Educating pet owners also will be a key responsibility.

This position will not affect the work of the county dog warden. The warden protects people from animals, gets stray dogs off the streets, investigates dog bites and handles other duties.

A humane agent protects animals from human cruelty, such as abandonment and neglect. The dog warden is funded by the county; the humane agent will be funded through donations.

For information, contact Sharon McElroy at sharonmcelroy47@gmail.com or animalsgshs@gmail.com.