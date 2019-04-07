Agenda Monday
Agenda Monday
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.
Girard City Council, finance committee meeting, 5:45 p.m.; economic development committee meeting, 6:15 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.
Lordstown Village Council, finance committee, 1 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County commissioners, board meeting, 5:30 p.m., Austintown Township Hall, 82 Ohltown Road.
Mill Creek MetroParks, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
