Brien N. Smith of Indiana State University is new YSU provost

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University has selected Brien N. Smith of Indiana State University as its new provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Smith said he’s honored to accept the position and anticipates getting to work.

“Youngstown State, under the leadership of President Tressel, is truly ascendant,” Smith said. “For example, the university has overcome a number of fiscal challenges, enrollment has steadily increased, grant dollars have risen, and there have been impressive gains in student success. As an outsider, it is hard not to get excited about this level of achievement. It makes you want to be part of that team. As provost, I look forward to building on current successes and leveraging the positive momentum to attain high levels of academic excellence, community engagement and student success.”

Smith increased enrollment and graduation rates and raised millions of dollars in gifts and grants during seven years as dean of the Scott College of Business at ISU.

Smith, who will be YSU’s second-highest ranking officer and oversee all academic operations of the university, was selected after a four-month search that drew more than 60 applicants from across the country.

Smith replaces Joe Mosca, who has served as YSU’s interim provost since June 2018. The appointment will be officially approved at the YSU Board of Trustees’ next regularly-scheduled meeting June 6.

As provost, whose contract has not yet been finalized, Smith will oversee six academic colleges, the Graduate School, Honors College, the Office of International Programs and the Office of Assessment.

“Smith not only has the demonstrated academic and administrative credentials to successfully lead our academic division, he also brings with him a committed background, understanding and appreciation of the crucial role that regional universities can play in their communities and states,” said YSU President Jim Tressel in a news release. “We are thrilled to have him join our leadership team and look forward to working together to shape the future of YSU and the entire Mahoning Valley.”

Dave Deibel, vice chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees, said in a news release the board is impressed with Smith’s accomplishments and looks forward to him coming to Youngstown.

Mike Licari, provost and vice president for academic affairs at ISU, said Smith will be deeply missed.

“But we congratulate this much-deserved step in his career,” he said. “I have appreciated Brien’s insights and his thoughtful approach to leadership. He’s been a cornerstone of my leadership team, and I know he will bring these qualities to Youngstown State,” said Licari,.

Smith previously spent 23 years at Ball State University in Indiana in a variety of capacities, including as assistant chairman in the Department of Management, assistant dean for Graduate Programs, chairman of the Department of Marketing and Management and associate dean of the Miller College of Business. He also served two terms as chairman of the University Faculty Senate at Ball State.