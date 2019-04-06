Weather perfect for YSU Relay for Life

By SEAN BARRON

news@vindy.com



YOUNGSTOWN

Zack Digman may have felt a bit outstretched while wearing an oversized dinosaur costume, but those who knew his motives might conclude that his heart outsized the outfit.

“I support all who have died [from cancer] and hope no one has to die ever again,” the Youngstown State University junior explained. “I know many who have suffered from cancer and many family members who have died from it.”

As a result, Digman, a forensic-science major, joined those who took part in Saturday’s Relay for Life YSU fundraiser at Farmers National Bank Field off Fifth Avenue.

Ideal weather greeted participants of all ages who came to the gathering to remember and honor people who lost their battles with cancer, as well as to support survivors, those fighting the disease and loved ones. In addition, the Relay for Life event allowed people to grieve but also offered comfort and hope, organizers said.

Forty-one teams signed up for the six-hour event that a YSU student-led leadership team hosted. Midway through the festivities, about $42,000 had been raised, which far exceeded last year’s $13,000 total and this year’s $15,000 goal, noted Leah Tekac, lead coordinator.

Money raised will go to the American Cancer Society, which will use it for cancer research, transportation for people to get to and from treatment centers, round-the-clock call centers and “hope lodges,” which are free facilities for those who need close access to such centers, Tekac noted.

“They’re like a hotel run through the American Cancer Society and completely funded through events like this,” she continued.

Accompanying Digman around the track was Lucas Swerdan, a YSU sophomore who’s majoring in electrical engineering and was walking in remembrance of a relative he called “Uncle Sonny,” who died last summer from the disease.

“He returned to Youngstown to be with family,” Swerdan recalled. “He was here about five years before he passed.”

Digman and Swerdan also were part of Team CHAOS, which used a dinosaur as its theme. Other catchy and more straightforward team names included Kait’s Krew, Team Fyss, Guinathon, Pella Penguins, Student Success and Zeta Tau Alpha.

Ben Dalrymple of Wellsville, the leadership team’s fundraising chairman, said he was diagnosed in November 1998 at age 2 with leukemia that required chemotherapy treatments, though the disease has been in remission for at least 15 years.

It’s vital that those who receive a diagnosis realize that caring people, numerous resources and many Relay for Life events are available to remind them that they’re not fighting the disease alone, added Dalrymple, a YSU senior majoring in psychology.

Megan Crees, a YSU communications major and the event’s marketing chairwoman, said she was there largely on behalf of a friend who received a leukemia diagnosis. Also on Crees’ mind was her grandmother, Elsie Macri, who was a cancer survivor but died from an unrelated cause, she said.

“I’m here to support anyone with cancer,” Crees added.

The event also included a variety of games and activities for children, along with a basket raffle.