Ryan greets crowd at rally

April 6, 2019 at 2:00p.m.

Photo by Robert K. Yosay | During a Saturday rally in downtown Youngstown on West Federal Street, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said: “If there is one value I will bring to the highest office in the land, when I wake up, is going to be how today can I use every ounce of power this office has to help ordinary people do something extraordinary. That’s my pledge to you.” About 500 people attended the first local event for Ryan of Howland, D-13th, since he announced his presidential candidacy Thursday.

The event is slated to start at 2 p.m. or shortly after.

Published: April 5, 2019 at 12:22 p.m.

