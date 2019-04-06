Superintendent under investigation was former Mahoning Co. teacher

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

WINDHAM

As village police continue an investigation into former Mahoning County educator Laura Amero, now Windham Exempted Village Schools Superintendent, involving “alleged professional misconduct,” district officials still don’t know if students could be involved.

The Windham district’s board placed Amero on paid administrative leave last week – just two months after she was named district superintendent – pending the outcome of that investigation by the Windham Police Department.

“At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, and all parties involved are cooperating to ensure that a comprehensive and accurate investigation can be completed,” the department stated.

Police Chief Eric Breiding on Friday declined to confirm whether the investigation involves students.

Amero, 34, a Boardman High School and Youngstown State graduate, spent at least two years as an English teacher at Western Reserve School District in Berlin Center and another two years as an instructional consultant at the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

Amero left the MCESC in 2015 to join the Windham district, where she worked as junior-senior high school principal before taking over as superintendent.

Windham Board President Darryl McGuire said Friday police haven’t apprised the district of any new information and have not informed the district if students were affected.

“If there’s felony charges or anything like that against her, then we can move forward one way or another. ... Our job is to run a school,” McGuire said.

Breiding said the department is being as thorough as possible before presenting any findings to the Portage County Prosecutor’s office.

He said his department would not be investigating anything that may have occurred in Mahoning County. He said he didn’t know if related investigations have been launched in the county. Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains said Friday he has not met directly with Breiding and declined to speak on Windham’s investigation until police work is finished.