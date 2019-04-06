Selected local stocks


April 6, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,29.550.26

Aqua America, .20 36.760.44

Avalon Holdings,2.51‚àí0.03

Chemical Bank, .2843.720.18

Community Health Sys, .213.740.045

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.100.03

Farmers Nat., .0714.050.02

First Energy, .36 40.971.51

Fifth/Third, .1626.69‚àí0.06

First Niles Financial, .059.000.00

FNB Corp., .1211.340.04

General Motors, .3838.940.13

General Electric, .1210.01‚àí0.015

Huntington Bank, .11 13.31‚àí0.01

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.31‚àí0.25

Key Corp, .1116.590.11

Macy’s, .38 25.49‚àí0.50

Parker Hannifin, .76183.401.67

PNC, .75127.91‚àí0.56

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88184.800.90

Stoneridge30.680.89

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.450.01

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$549500