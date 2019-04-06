Perry helps YSU extend winning streak to three

By GREG GULAS

sports@vindy.com

NILES

Travis Perry pitched seven-and-two-thirds strong innings as Youngstown State withstood a four-run Illinois-Chicago eighth inning rally to defeat the Flames, 6-5 in Horizon League action Saturday at Eastwood Field.

Jeff Wehler and Trevor Wiersma each had three hits.

“Travis did an excellent job for us today. His role has changed a bit over the course of the season and today he made a lot of great pitches,” Penguins head coach Dan Bertolini said. “When your starting pitcher can get you into the eighth inning, it’s a good day.”

Perry (1-4) made nine previous appearances including four starting assignments.

“I had some jitters prior to the game, but settled in after my nerves calmed down,” Perry said. “I usually struggle in the first inning, but today I was able to go 1-2-3 in the first and that set the tone for me.



“My slider worked really well, I was able to work in a few change-ups and was able to keep them off balance,” Perry said. “Our defense did an excellent job the entire game.”

The Penguins opened the scoring in the second inning when Trevor Wiersma doubled and scored on Drew Dickerson’s single.

“Hitting is contagious and the weather is warm,” Wiersma said. “Our confidence is high right now and we want to keep this momentum going.”

YSU (7-23, 4-7 Horizon League) increased the lead to 2-0 in the third inning when Blaze Glenn roped a two-out double, advanced to third base on Jeff Wehler’s single and raced home on Wiersma’s single.

The Flames (11-13, 6-4) cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning after David Becker singled then scored on Joshua Figueroa’s double.

The Penguins made it 3-1 in the fifth inning as Cameron Murray singled, was sacrificed to second by Phillip Glasser, moved to third on Glenn’s single then scored on Wehler’s hit.

YSU continued their assault on UIC pitching in the seventh inning, adding three more runs for a 6-1 lead. Dickerson’s double plated Glasser to make it a 4-1 game.

Web Charles followed with a two-run double for a five-run lead.

The cushion didn’t last long as UIC sent eight batters to the plate in the eighth inning, scoring four times.



Scott Ota’s two-run homer started the rally. Figueroa added a two-run double.

“We hit our pitches, and you can just see the confidence building,” Bertolini said.”

The win was the Penguins’ season-high third in a row. They’ve won four of their last five outings and five of their last seven frays after a 2-21 start.

The Penguins will go for the series sweep today at noon.