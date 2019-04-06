Ohio State doc’s accusers await probe findings a year later

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A year after Ohio State University announced an investigation into allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct by a team doctor, his accusers are still waiting for the findings.

Meanwhile, two related lawsuits against OSU are moving into mediation.

The men’s claims about Richard Strauss span from 1979 to 1997. The accusers include athletes from 16 sports and students who encountered Strauss through his work at the university health center and his off-campus clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.

A law firm is investigating for Ohio State. Federal officials also said they’d examine whether OSU responded “promptly and equitably” to complaints.

OSU says it’s committed to uncovering what happened and sharing that.